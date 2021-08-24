Education News:

The National Guard is hiring Internment/Resettlement Specialists.

Let that sink in.

With Biden’s sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan, you might think that is the reason for the resettlement aspects of these listings … except they appeared BEFORE the withdrawal.

What does an Internment/Resettlement Specialist do?

According to the National Guard website:

OVERVIEW

Internment/resettlement specialists are primarily responsible for day-to-day operations in a military confinement/correctional facility or detention/internment facility.

JOB DUTIES

Supervise confinement and detention operations

Provide external security to facilities

Provide counseling/guidance to individual prisoners within a rehabilitative program

Manage and maintain prisoners/internees and their programs

SKILLS LEARNED:

Military laws and jurisdictions

Self-defense and use of firearms

Interpersonal communications skills

Search/restraint and custody/control procedures

WHY is there a need for Internment/Resettlement Specialists?

Job position listings for such **WERE available in the following locations:

**Either the National Guard very quickly filled those positions, or someone is attempting to hide something. The links now all state: ZERO JOBS FOUND. Below is a screenshot of the listing for Lancaster, Ca. when it was still available.

So, why on earth would a military branch primarily designed to remain within US borders need Internment/Resettlement Specialists? (Although we have seen several deployments of the National Guard to the Middle East within recent years).

Recent historical events to consider

We’ve witnessed the exponential growth of Big Brother-style surveillance throughout the world over the past two years. Part of this has included developing lists of those willing to get specific papers and those who are not.

The demonization of those refusing to get vaccination papers is ongoing.

We’ve discussed the very real potential of another lockdown coming this fall. Many didn’t comply with the last and, likely, even more, won’t abide by any upcoming ones. Just look at the massive protests taking place throughout France, England, and other nations worldwide.

Then the American government created a course discussing how to mass quarantine rural Americans effectively. And, the National Guard began going door-to-door with public health workers to “convince” people to get their shots.

Are more severe measures and “green zones” in our future?

Biden is now floating the idea of banning interstate travel for those who refuse the jab. Another possible measure discussed is changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for unvaccinated patients who become ill with COVID-19.

More at Education News