NEW YORK POST – MICHAEL GOODWIN

It’s déjà vu all over again. President Trump has given the hanging party a first-rate piece of rope to use against him.

His tweet will not live in infamy, but his cringe-worthy “go back” language rhymes with many of his earlier self-inflicted mistakes. The pattern was established during the 2016 campaign and he has been faithful to it many times since taking office.

It always seems to happen when things are going pretty well. So it was Sunday, with Democrats engulfed in a vicious civil war and Trump’s poll numbers rising against the 2020 candidates as the public begins to realize how far left they are going.

Indeed, things were so relatively tranquil that the media’s perpetual outrage machine was out of grist. Then suddenly, Trump fired at his opponents and shot himself in the foot.

Instantly, the political world goes crazy, the media is over the moon with its new ammunition against the president they loathe and tempers immediately reach the boiling point.