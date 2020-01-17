NY POST

Mason, a former college football player from suburban Milwaukee, was almost 20 years old when he lost his virginity. It’s a story you don’t hear too often. Boys, we’re told, are having sex younger and more irresponsibly than ever. But as author Peggy Orenstein learned while doing research on her new book, “Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity” (Harper), out now, the reality can be very different. For Mason, the simple act of kissing was something he largely avoided in high school, afraid that without enough experience he would do it wrong.

