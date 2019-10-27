MARKET WATCH:

The U.S. economy has hit a lot of bumps in the road lately and the way forward is unlikely to get any smoother.

A barrage of reports on the economy this coming week are expected to show U.S. growth slowed at the end of the summer. The smoldering trade war with China has sapped business investment, undercut American manufacturers and farmers and caused a decline in hiring.

The first big clue will come Wednesday. Gross domestic product in the third quarter running from July to September is forecast to fall to about 1.4% from a 2% pace of growth in the spring.

GDP is the official scorecard, so to speak, of how well the economy is doing. Historically the U.S. has grown more than 3% a year, but the last time it reached that mark was in 2005. Most economists think the U.S. can grow no faster than about 2%, at least not for any extended time.