The Savage Nation:

We’ve all heard plenty about global warming, rising sea levels, carbon emissions, and “existential threats” but it turns out the science supporting a WARMING narrative is very weak. And at the same time there is good scientific evidence that any warming we’ve seen is only temporary, and the earth actually is headed for a COOLING CLIMATE.

WHY THE EARTH MAY BE COOLING

Climate is complicated, but cooling signs are there. They include:

THE THEORY BEHIND COOLING



A scientist named George Kukla [Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University] developed a theory that the earth is due for a major cooling period because of cycles in the Sun’s activity.

And cooling will be preceded by a brief warming phase.

If he’s right, the earth will be a lot cooler in the mid 21st century than it is now. Another scientist, Metereologist David Dilly, has taken up where Kukla left off and has a full theory of climate based on cycles of the sun. The sun is the primary source of OUR HEAT. Not surprising, is it?

Distance from the sun determines how warm we are over long time periods (100,000 years) but over short time periods, a main determinant of the sun’s heat is SUNSPOTS!

SUNSPOTS



Sunspots are dark areas that appear on the face of the sun. Sometimes there are lot, sometimes only a few. They come and go in a short 11-year cycle, and also have a longer 200-year cycle.

Sunspots are correlated with the energy the sun puts out. When there are more sunspots, the earth gets more heat. When there are fewer sunspots, the earth gets less heat.

From 1100 AD to 1250 AD there was a maximum of sunspot activity. It coincided with a warm interval called the “Medieval Warm Period” when the Vikings colonized southern Greenland and eastern Canada.

THE DALTON SUNSPOT MINIMUM – A LITTLE ICE AGE & MASS HYSTERIA



From 1650 AD to 1715 AD there was a minimum of sunspot activity. It coincided with “The Little Ice Age” in the Northern Hemisphere. The Thames River in London froze over and every year London held an “ice festival” in the middle.

The Little Ice Age had a down side as well. It was devastating to crops, livestock, and it was also a time of increased disease.

As you know from reading Savage’s landmark book, “Stop Mass Hysteria”, the late 1600s were when the Witch Trials were happening in New England. Mass hysteria is more likely to happen in times of social or economic unrest, and a phenomenon called “scapegoating” causes certain groups of people to be singled out for blame.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TO US?

Sunspot minima happen every 200 years about, and it’s time for another one.

Current sunspot count is nearly zero. On many days the sun’s face is blank! “This is the quietest sun we’ve seen in almost a century,” says sunspot expert David Hathaway of NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center.

WHY THE WARMING NARRATIVE IS FLAWED

The Vostok Ice Core Samples

As Savage has pointed out many times on his show and podcast, the ice core data show that the earth was WAY warmer in the past than any current warming projections (despite the fact that humans weren’t even around then). The data also show that carbon dioxide goes up AFTER temperature goes up, and so carbon dioxide cannot possibly be the cause of warming!

There is no “97%” Concensus among Scientists that the Earth is Cooling Due to Human Activity

The main “study” behind the claim has been DEBUNKED.

* Only looked at climate scientists, not “all scientists” as the media & liberals claim.

* Only looked at climatologists who study global warming, not all climatologists.

* Of that tiny number only 32% said warming is caused by humans. NOT 97%

* The MAJORITY had no opinion or believed that humans do not cause it.



FURTHER READING

Vokstok ice Core (technical papers)

http://www.pnas.org/content/97/4/1331

http://cdiac.ess-dive.lbl.gov/trends/co2/vostok.html

The “97% Consensus” Paper

http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/11/4/048002/pdf

Why We Might be Headed for Cooling (Kukla & Dilly)

George Kukla wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Kukla

David Dilly video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WaU_NJfKOE

Sunspot Cycles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_cycle

The Little Ice Age

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Ice_Age

Stop Mass Hysteria

https://www.amazon.com/Stop-Mass-Hysteria-Americas-Insanity/dp/154608293X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1540947541&sr=8-1&keywords=stop+mass+hysteria