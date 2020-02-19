NY POST

When residents of this city’s impoverished West Side reflect on Pete Buttigieg’s two terms as mayor, a few things come to mind: A spike in violent crime, development that largely ignored the African American community and how their only well-lit street is the one that leads to Notre Dame University. So how, they wonder, can Buttigieg possibly be trusted to run the country? “If he’s the next president, I fear for our country. He couldn’t run our city. How can he run the United States?,” said Michelle Burger, 42, a stay-at-home mom who lives in South Bend’s impoverished and predominantly black West Side.

