Why South Africa’s New Elite Hates Israel

South Africans do not generally hate Israel or Jews, but the South African government, and the country’s political and cultural elites, resent Israel with a blinding intensity that is unique in the democratic world and presents a serious threat to Jews.

One reason is historical. The ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), was closely aligned during the Cold War with the Palestine Liberation Organization, which was a terrorist organization at the time. Both enjoyed the backing of the Soviet Union.

Israel opposed apartheid and joined the effort to isolate South Africa — a posture that led the apartheid government to threaten consequences for the local Jewish community. But in the 1970s and 1980s, during the height of the Cold War, Israel and South Africa had a secret military alliance.

South Africa had ties with Arab countries, and with Iran, as well as western governments. And Israel joined sanctions against South Africa in 1987. Yet the ANC has never let Israel forget it once was on the wrong side.

