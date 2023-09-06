Why some ‘Burning Man’ attendees plan to stay to party — despite reported death: Exodus ‘weeded out the weak’

Some “hardcore” Burning Man attendees have opted to stay on the muddy remains of Black Rock City and keep the party going — claiming that it’s a better scene now that the thousands of “weak” festival-goers who hit the road when the travel ban was lifted earlier this week are gone.

The mass exodus “weeded out the weak,” Sarah Jane Woodall, 46, told the Daily Mail.

Woodall — who is better known by her online fanbase as Wonderhussy — said the horrific conditions actually improved the experience by “distilling the attendance down to just the hard-core survivors.”

She noted that she planned to stay through at least Wednesday, but others told Live 5 News they may stay even longer as traffic snarled the “narrow two-lane highway” out of the Nevada Black Rock Desert, where the annual festival is held.

Traffic was so congested at one point that drivers spent about seven hours to drive just five miles.

