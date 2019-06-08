CNN:

Former Broward County Sheriff Deputy Scot Peterson has been charged with child neglect under a statute that applies to caregivers. Legal experts say it’s a novel approach that could make the case against him difficult to prove.

Prosecutors will have to show that Peterson was a caregiver and exposed students and teachers to harm with his actions, with reckless disregard for their lives, attorneys say. Peterson’s case will be widely watched, they say, and its outcome could affect how officers respond to crises.

In a statement, Peterson’s attorney, Joseph A. DiRuzzo III, said the charges appear to be “a thinly veiled attempt at politically motivated retribution against Mr. Peterson.”

Peterson cannot be prosecuted as a caregiver since he was acting as a law enforcement officer in an official capacity, DiRuzzo said.

Peterson was widely criticized after he failed to confront a gunman who opened fire last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where he was working as a school resource officer. Instead, Peterson took cover outside the school as the shooting continued.

New York defense attorney Joseph Conway said he has prosecuted and represented police officers for crimes they were accused of committing, but never for actions they didn’t take.

“This is a great tragedy. You want to try to do anything you can here, but it might be a little bit of a stretch prosecuting a law enforcement official for not doing anything,” Conway said.

“I know that our natural inclination is to try to find some rhyme or reason to it and to try to hold people accountable because you want to feel like there’s some justice,” said Aaron Delgado, a defense attorney in Dayton Beach, Florida.

But, he said, “are we willing to take what’s perhaps cowardice and make it a crime?”

Days after the Valentine’s Day shooting, footage surfaced of Peterson taking position near the 700 and 800 buildings at the high school, a spot he stayed at for more than 45 minutes. Peterson was publicly shamed by then Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and President Donald Trump.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s active shooter policy calls for deputies to interrupt a shooting and search for victims when there is a ceasefire. Peterson’s attorney has said that he believed the gunman was outside the school at the time, though he can be heard in dispatch audio saying “I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired, 1200 building.”

In an arrest warrant affidavit, authorities say the gunman killed five students and one teacher and wounded three more students and a teacher after Peterson arrived at the 1200 building, where the shooting took place. Then, Peterson moved 75 feet to another position, the affidavit said.