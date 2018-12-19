THE HILL:

With their determination and haste to reduce federal criminal sentences imposed by courts, bipartisan Senate supporters of the FIRST STEP Act, are intending to enact a revolution and “reform” in federal criminal law without an open and public discussion with the American people. The House has passed its own hasty version of the bill.

As its major provision, FIRST STEP establishes an entirely new “risk and needs assessment system,” whereby the Bureau of Prisons will have authority to reduce criminal sentences imposed by judges by giving prisoners time off their sentences for participation in recidivism-reduction “programs” in the prison. The bill says almost nothing about the definition or content or limitations of such programs, but states that they may be academic, ethics, or life-skills classes, various kinds of personal counseling or treatments, and vocational training — that is, the kinds of activities that are already widely available in prisons.

And how is the system to be constructed and implemented? Per the latest revision released on Dec. 14, the bill states that it must be “evidence-based,” and the programs developed in the system must be those that have “been shown by empirical evidence to reduce recidivism or is based on research indicating that it is likely to be effective in reducing recidivism.” There is no definition of exactly what constitutes “recidivism.” It will be an incentives system.

For every 30 days of “successful participation” (not completion) in recidivism-reduction programs, the Bureau of Prisons “shall” award prisoners 10 days of “time credits” off each 30 days of their sentences. In addition, however, after further participation, a prisoner may earn an additional five days of time credits for every 30 days of successful participation. Overall, then, the new system can reduce a prisoner’s sentence by half. What is more, the bureau “shall” discharge “lower-risk level” prisoners to home confinement for at least 10 percent of their terms of imprisonment. All this is on top of the 54 days of “good time” credit that all prisoners except lifers already receive annually for good behavior.