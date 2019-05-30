MCCLATCHY DC:

Most congressional Democrats heard one message in Robert Mueller’s public statement on Wednesday: It’s up to you to punish President Donald Trump.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled unwillingness Wednesday to take a leap that many on the political left have already made — impeachment.

Investigating and potentially impeaching Trump dominated Capitol Hill hall talk on Wednesday, both behind closed doors where influential Democrats urge starting an inquiry and out loud among progressives demanding action.

Pelosi didn’t utter the word Wednesday in her terse five-paragraph statement issued two hours after Mueller left it to Congress to investigate Trump further.

“The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power,” Pelosi said. “The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth.”

Mueller said in his statement, “If we had had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Notably, Mueller also said he did not have the power to indict the president.