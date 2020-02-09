New York Post:

Sen. Bernie Sanders hopes to be the first Jewish president, but it seems the Chosen People are choosing other options.

“There is a common misconception that American Jews are very much on the left of the political spectrum, and it’s not really true,” Rabbi Mitchell Rocklin, a postdoctoral fellow at Yeshiva University said. “The Democratic Party’s most reliable voters are also some of their most moderate voters.”

Though Jews routinely vote overwhelmingly for Democrats — more than 70% backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 — polling suggests they lean toward the middle.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the first choice of 31% of Jewish Democrat voters nationally, compared to 11% for Sanders, according to a Pew Research Center survey published last week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren split the difference with 20%, while former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in at 13%. Mike Bloomberg, the other Jewish candidate in the race, attracted 8% support.