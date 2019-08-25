Business Insider:

Members of Twitter’s Trust & Safety Council sent Twitter leadership a joint letter calling for CEO Jack Dorsey to explain why the council has not been involved with the social media platform’s recent policy and product changes.

Twitter formed the Trust & Safety Council in 2016, and its members include public safety advocates, academics, experts in media literacy, and grassroots activists.

Twitter has had ongoing issues with moderating violent and hateful content, and the platform has adopted several new policies for how it deals with offensive content in recent months.

