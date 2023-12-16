Why is Michigan hate preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril allowed to call for the murder of Americans?

Ahmad Musa Jibril, a radical Islamist preacher wants American Muslims to go on jihad saying, “Jihad must be a common, normal term on your tongues, on your social media, and in the mosques.” Ahmad Musa Jibril/TelegramAhmad Musa Jibril, a radical Islamist preacher from Michigan, wants American Muslims to go on jihad. “Jihad must be a common, normal term on your tongues, on your social media, and in the mosques and elsewhere,” he said in a video. And: “If you can’t raise your child telling him you want him to be mujahid and martyr, then you are the root of the problem.” Sure sounds like incitement to us. Especially since Jibril, while ranting against Biden, said that the United States “is more to blame for the genocide in Palestine than the occupying Jews.”The man’s clearly, deliberately painting a target on the backs of Jews and Americans. But even if his words don’t rise to the level of legal incitement, the man at the very least needs to be deplatformed. He has no business occupying a position like imam, one totally central to Muslim life; these religious leaders are supposed to dispense wisdom and good guidance.

