NEW YORK POST:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House top medical adviser, shouldn’t be on TV; he should be under federal investigation answering serious questions about his knowledge of the National Institutes of Health’s reckless funding of dangerous gain-of-function research of bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan lab via EcoHealth Alliance while overseeing the government agency.

And the so-called infectious disease expert leading the US COVID-19 pandemic response should be explaining shocking new information and emails obtained by Fox News’ “Special Report” program exposing Fauci’s reported role in withholding vital information about the true origins of the suspected bioengineered coronavirus and subsequent alleged cover-up at the outset of the pandemic beginning in January 2020.

The fact that America’s highest medical officer reportedly failed to disclose this critical information to the public is beyond frightening; it’s a dereliction of duty warranting his immediate dismissal and full investigation by authorities.

“On January 31, Dr. Kristian Andersen, a noted virologist at the Scripps Lab, privately told Fauci that after discussion with his colleagues some of COVID-19’s features look possibly engineered and the ‘genome is inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,’ ” reports Fox News.

