THE WASHINGTON POST:

One of the largest U.S. drug-testing laboratories has analyzed its millions of urine drug test results by industry for the first time, and found the two industries with the highest rate of positive test results for marijuana were also two that have to deal with consumers.

Some 5.3 percent of tests given to retail trade workers, and 4.7 percent of those given to health care and social assistance workers came back positive, according to an analysis by Quest Diagnostics.

The analysis, which comes from examining more than 10 million test results that are part of the lab company’s Drug Testing Index, found that five of 16 industries saw double-digit increases in the rate of positive test results between 2015 and 2017.