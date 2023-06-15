President Joe Biden on Thursday snapped at a reporter who asked him why he was called ‘Big Guy’ by a Burisma executive as revealed in an FBI memo.

‘Why did the Ukraine informant file refer to you as the big guy?,’ the reporter asked Biden during an event at the White House.

‘Why did you ask such a dumb question?,’ Biden snapped back.

DailyMail.com revealed earlier this week that Biden was referred to as the ‘Big Guy’ by a Burisma executive who allegedly paid him a $5 million bribe and who has kept 17 audio recordings of phone calls as an ‘insurance policy.’

