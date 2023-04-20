The historic test flight for Elon Musk’s £2.4billion Starship is now over, after a dramatic explosion during its ascent.

Following the eagerly anticipated lift off from Boca Chica in Texas, engineers claim the Starship launch was ‘amazing’ despite its ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’.

The super heavy-lift system launched at 2:29pm UK time this afternoon, with 33 engines pushing the 5million kg structure into the skies.

But after just three minutes, the rocket blew up as its two halves were not able to separate as planned.

SpaceX tweeted: ‘As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.’

Musk’s Starship goes up in flames just minutes after its launch

READ MORE