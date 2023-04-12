The son of pro-crime billionaire George Soros, Alex, is raising eyebrows over more than a dozen White House meetings since October 2021, where he met with multiple officials including then-Chief of Staff, Ron Klain and several national security officials.

According to White House visitor logs reviewed by Fox News (and first reported by the NY Post), the 38-year-old Alex Soros visited the White House over 14 times.

His latest trips include visiting Dec. 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, the logs show.



Later that evening. the younger Soros was one of 330 people who attended a lavish state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.



A day later, Alexander Soros — who chairs the powerful, liberal grant-making network Open Society Foundations founded by his dad — met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, records show. -NY Post

