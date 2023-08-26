Why burners are suddenly burnt out on Burning Man and no one wants to go

On Thursday, yet another person posted to the Burning Man NYC Community Facebook Group looking to offload a ticket to the annual desert festival, which kicks off Sunday. “I have a hard ticket for sale if anyone is interested,” the post read Alex Chaldyshev couldn’t help but respond with the laughing emoji and a “don’t we all.” “I have seen 113 messages about people selling or wanting tickets,” said the 33-year-old software engineer who lives in New York City. He’s been trying to sell his ticket, which he bought through official channels, since early August, without luck.

Last year’s Burning Man, the first since the pandemic, drew 80,000 people to Black Rock City, Nevada. This year, veteran burners expect only about 60,000 will show up.

