NEW YORK POST – KAROL MARCOWICZ

It’s hard to care when a billionaire suffers abuse at the hands of our justice system. But the case of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been a travesty, and we should all pay attention.

In February, when Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution at the ­Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., the media coverage immediately gravitated to the alleged ­human-trafficking angle.

A few days later, Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said it was unclear how many trafficked women were employed at the spa.

“It could be anywhere from two to five (victims) at this stage, but I’m not positive,” he said. “Those who have been identified as potential victims are being cared for; I have been ­informed of that.”

At a press conference about the charges, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said, “Modern-day slavery can happen anywhere, including in the peaceful community of Jupiter.”

The press swallowed all this whole. “Robert Kraft arrest puts spotlight on sex trafficking,” CBS declared. USA Today conflated trafficking with prostitution: “Sex trafficking, prostitution is anything but a ‘victimless crime,’ experts say.”

And The Boston Globe highlighted how ­“anti-human-trafficking activists want Robert Kraft banished from” the National Football League.

It was sensational: The women Robert Kraft had allegedly used for his enjoyment were sex slaves!