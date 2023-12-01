Why black, Latino and Asian voters are leaving Democratic party

Democrats are losing ground with people of color.The percentage of black Americans who voted Republican in the 2022 midterms nearly doubled compared to the 2018 cycle. Asian American support for Democrats is slumping generation over generation. And young Latinos are increasingly registering without a party affiliation.It’s a historic shift that threatens to shake up the upcoming presidential election, as Biden’s polling numbers continue to sink dramatically among voters of color — and particularly younger ones in battleground states.The Post spoke with black, Asian-American and Latino-American voters who have shifted right in their political priorities about why they feel alienated by the Democratic Party:

When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, then-Smith College student Sidni Standard took to the streets to protest.“The day after Donald Trump’s election, it was as if there was a death,” she told The Post. “Everybody was in black. We had this meeting at our campus center. People were crying. It was something I’d never witnessed before in my life. It was crazy, and I was a part of it.”But by the next election, the 28-year-old podcaster and hobby coder from White Plains, New York, had done a complete 180 and cast her ballot for Trump.

READ MORE