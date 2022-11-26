Marketwatch

“How did this dude steal billions of dollars and is now speaking at a summit as a free man? Make it make sense.”

That was Twitter user @WSBChairman responding to a late Wednesday tweet by disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who confirmed that he will participate in the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in November, where he will be interviewed by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. “Scam man. I lost everything because of you,” anotherTwitter user @Alexand56464660 replied to SBF. In a separate tweet, Sorkin said “nothing is off limits,” when it comes to interviewing SBF. “There are a lot of important questions to be asked and answered,” said the journalist. The furious responses triggered by tweets from both SBF and Sorkin — who also got suggestions on questions to ask — were just a taste of the boiling rage from the investment world that the former CEO who is accused of mismanaging billions of dollars would appear at the prestigious DealBook gathering of high level executives, business and cultural leaders.

