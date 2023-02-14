When the Chinese spy balloon was shot down on Feb. 4 by the U.S. Air Force, you might have thought that was the end of it. Just another odd geopolitical quirk that popped up before we all moved on to the next diplomatic crisis. Little did anyone know, it was actually just the beginning of what would become a brand new trend of mysterious flying objects in our skies.

Over the weekend, three unidentified objects were discovered and shot down in as many days over Alaska, the Yukon Territory in Canada, and Lake Huron off the coast of Michigan. The government has been mum about what exactly these objects are, fueling the fires of speculation that they could be anything from more Chinese spy balloons to visitors from other planets.

But what are they exactly—and should we be worried about the burgeoning alien vs human wars going down above our heads? Let’s break down a few questions you might have about the UFOs.

How many objects were shot down?

Four objects have been shot down over U.S. airspace since last weekend. The first, of course, was the Chinese spy balloon, downed Feb. 4 by an F-22 fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina. But the identity and origins of that aerial object was clear—a far cry from what we’d see just a week later.

Then, on Feb. 11, Canadian President Justin Trudeau announced that another UFO was shot down over the Yukon Territory. This object was cylindrical. Like the others, it’s still a mystery as to what it was exactly.

And finally, on Feb. 12, a UFO was shot over Lake Huron near Michigan. The object flew over Montana on Saturday before reappearing on Sunday flying at roughly 20,000 feet. Intriguingly, the Pentagon said that this object was octagonal shaped and had strings hanging off of it.

