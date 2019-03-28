NY POST

Three months into 2019, it’s clear: This is the year of the fraud. The college scam of two weeks back was a bombshell, to be sure, as is the saga of the infuriatingly defiant Jussie Smollett. Yet culturally we’re also obsessed with a two-year-old scandal: the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her epic sham company Theranos, recently the subjects of a bestselling book, an HBO documentary, a “20/20” special and a hit podcast — plus a forthcoming feature film that may star Jennifer Lawrence. In Lower Manhattan, 28-year-old fake heiress Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) is currently on trial for swindling socialites, fashion people and fancy hotels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Delvey’s remorseless predation has been the subject of dishy profiles in Vanity Fair and New York magazine, and Netflix has cameras in the courtroom.

