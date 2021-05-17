Pictured – The author Dr. Voddie Baucham Jr., a pastor, educator and author.

The New York Post:

As a Christian minister, I’m used to being stifled when I talk about my religion outside of church. If I bring up faith in Jesus Christ, the guardians of the secular public square are quick to inform me that my religion is strictly a private matter.

But these days I’m stifled not because of the religion I practice but because of one I reject: the religion of antiracism, which is now the established church of academia, government, the media and business.

One dogma of this new religion is that America “needs to have a conversation” about race. But Americans have been talking about race since at least the 1860s. Nobody is trying to avoid talking about race, but many are trying to control what is said.

The elites of our society urge us to “elevate black voices,” but it is important to understand what they mean. They don’t want to elevate all black voices, but only those who subscribe to the creed of Critical Race Theory. If you don’t avow that our society is infected with systemic racism and that white supremacy, white privilege, and white fragility are the root of all of the problems that black people face, then you are a heretic. Your consciousness is “white” and therefore oppressive, no matter how black your skin may be.

