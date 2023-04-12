If you want to clear your mind and hone your attention, walk around a park for 15 minutes.

Research suggests moving your workout outside can be a simple way to magnify its benefits, not only for thinking but also health, happiness, fitness and motivation — a timely message as springtime temperatures rise, leaves bud, days lengthen and the outdoors beckons.

More specifically, a new, small study of the neurological effects of “green exercise” — meaning physical activity done in nature — finds a short, leafy stroll improves working memory and concentration substantially more than completing the same brief walk inside.

“This all started with our walking meetings,” said Katherine Boere, a neuroscience doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto, who led the neurological study of green exercise. She and her neuroscientist colleagues frequently walked and talked, she said, aware of how energizing movement can be.

Boere suspected the woody walks were more productive than staying inside but wanted confirmation. She checked research, which showed walking, inside or out, generally increased brain blood flow and cleared people’s minds.

But the walks in many past studies lasted for 30 minutes or more, while Boere’s peripatetic meetings were half that long.

