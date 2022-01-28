THE AMERICAN THINKER:

The whole world is waiting nervously for developments in Ukraine. Masses of Russian soldiers are engaged in “military exercises” near the Ukrainian border. “Siberian regiments” are being redeployed from the Far Eastern districts, just as they were sent to defend Moscow in 1941.

Russian propaganda stirs up the local population with a patriotic fervor, blaming Ukraine and the collective West for the heat of the international situation. The Ukrainian army, one of the strongest in Europe, is preparing to fight back, and the United States is planning to send eighty–five hundred soldiers to help the NATO countries in Europe. The bowstring is taut and the finger holding it can slip at any moment. The world is tense.

Wars between countries have always started for fairly prosaic reasons: to seize someone else’s land or wealth, out of lust for revenge, to proliferate their religion, ideology or political influence. The cause of the current conflict, like a patchwork quilt, includes all these factors: from Russia’s imperial desire to expand its holdings to a primitive passion to avenge Ukraine’s willfulness. However, if we take a sober look at the situation, none of these reasons alone, or even all of them together, are enough to start hostilities. Even if war breaks out and Russia achieves its military goals, the price of victory will be too high, so is it worth the risk of a Pyrrhic victory?

Although Russia has always been ready to pay the price for its desires, are those individuals who are comfortably ensconced at the top of power willing to pay any price themselves?

MORE AT BREITBART