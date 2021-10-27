NY Post

President Biden on Tuesday seemed fixated on former President Donald Trump in a Virginia stump speech for Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor. Biden mentioned Trump by name 24 times during a brisk, 17-minute speech in a park near the Pentagon in northern Virginia, attempting to use his predecessor’s legacy to bash Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is tied with McAuliffe in polls in a state Biden won by 10 points just a year ago. The suddenly tight Virginia race with Youngkin has become a test of Biden’s political strength ahead of next year’s midterm elections and a possible rematch with Trump in the 2024 presidential race — and comes as Biden’s approval ratings and polling on core issues have nosedived. The Virginia race has focused heavily on Biden as the president’s approval ratings drop amid setbacks including high inflation and a supply-chain bottleneck following a chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan, a continued Mexico border crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 infections caused by the more contagious Delta variant. The Virginia governor’s race and close gubernatorial contest in New Jersey, also next week, are seen as a test of support for national Democrats. A defeat could sap momentum for Biden’s social spending and infrastructure legislation in Congress and hint at trouble for Biden’s party going into the 2022 midterms.

