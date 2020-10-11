Breitbart:

The UK’s envoy to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) has condemned mass coronavirus lockdowns, slamming the “ghastly global catastrophe” caused by crashing the world economy.

Dr. David Nabarro from the W.H.O. appealed to world leaders on Saturday, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as far back as April gave his full support to lockdowns, and even warned against lifting them too soon, as Breitbart News reported.

Nabarro claimed that the only thing lockdowns achieved was poverty – with no mention of the potential lives saved.

In August, Tedros praised several national governments including the UK, France, South Korea and Germany for “using all the tools at their disposal to tackle any new spikes” which included regional lockdowns.

Speaking to Andrew Neil of the Spectator magazine, the Dr. Nabarro bemoaned the collapse of the international tourism industry and claimed there would be a “doubling” in the levels of world poverty and child malnutrition by 2021 as he warned that lockdowns make “poor people an awful lot poorer.”

“I want to say it again: We in the World Health Organisation do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of controlling this virus,” Dr. Nabarro said.

Instead, Dr. Nabarro is advocating for a new approach to containing the virus.

“And so, we really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method. Develop better systems for doing it. Work together and learn from each other.

