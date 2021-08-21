Who’s In Charge? Most Voters Don’t Think It’s Biden

Rasmussen Reports:

A majority of voters don’t think President Joe Biden is mentally and physically capable of doing his job, and suspect the White House is actually being run by others.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 39% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Biden is really doing the job of president – that’s down from 47% in March. A majority of voter (51%) now say others are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes. Another 10% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Just 34% of voters say they are Very Confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States. Another 14% say they are Somewhat Confident in Biden’s capability, while 10% are Not Very Confident and 40% are Not At All Confident. Confidence in Biden’s capability to perform his duties has declined since March.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Democrats think Biden is really doing the job of president, but that belief is shared by only 14% of Republicans and 27% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

More than three-quarters (77%) of Republican voters believe others are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes, a view shared by 22% of Democrats and 55% of unaffiliated voters.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on August 18-19, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.’



