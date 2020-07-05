New York Post:

It’s the Top Ten list no one wants to be on.

Moments after the feds busted Ghislaine Maxwell Thursday for allegedly roping in underage girls for pal Jeffrey Epstein’s perverted pleasure, fireworks started going off in the lives of certain billionaires and playboys who palled around with the two.

And not the happy Fourth of July kind.

Since no one was closer to the billionaire pedophile than Maxwell, whose network spanned from New York to France, Israel, Buckingham Palace and the Caribbean, those in the know are undoubtedly fretting over the dirt she could dish to keep herself out of jail.

Particularly after prosecutors vowed to “bring justice” to other potential enablers of Epstein’s sex abuse and trafficking.

So who among Epstein’s infamous black book will need a good lawyer if “G-Max” — the alias Maxwell used when moving around money — starts singing?

At the top of the list are the usual scandal magnets, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz. They all hung around with Epstein, but each has a history of slithering out of jams.

Other Epstein associates with less experience in the hot seat might start to squirm.

Billionaire hedge fund owner Glenn Dubin, for example, who is one-half of an accomplished Manhattan super-couple: His striking wife, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, founded the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

They have three children and live a life of glossy luxury, all private chefs and private jets, with homes in Palm Beach, Westchester County, Sweden and a ranch in Gunnison, Colorado.

But Dubin’s friendship with Epstein and Maxwell ran deep.

