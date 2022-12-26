Breitbart

After causing an uproar the first time around, comedian and TV host Whoopi Goldberg again claimed the Holocaust was not racial in nature but was an example of “white on white” violence, because both Nazis and Jews are white people. Goldberg was suspended from her job co-hosting “The View” for two weeks earlier this year over similar remarks during one episode. During an interview with the Sunday Times over the weekend, Goldberg lamented the outcry her comments generated back then, and defended herself saying the claim that Jews were not the victims of racism during the Holocaust was factually correct. “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” she said. When the interviewer countered Nazis did not view the Jews as white people but rather as a subhuman race, Goldberg responded by saying, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it?” “The oppressor is telling you what you are,” she continued.” Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?” “It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street,” she said.

