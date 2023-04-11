One of the largest supermarkets in Downtown San Francisco has closed down just one year after opening due to widespread drug use, theft and aggressive behavior towards staff members.

Organic food giant Whole Foods opened a new ‘flagship’ location at Trinity Place in the city’s Tenderloin district in March 2022, hoping to revitalize footfall after two years of draconian COVID restrictions severely impacted businesses in the area.

But a Whole Foods spokesperson declared the store closed down last night due to safety concerns for its staff.

‘We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being,’ the spokesperson said in a statement. ‘If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.’

A City Hall source told The San Francisco Standard the company cited deteriorating street conditions around drug use and crime near the store as the driving factors behind the closure.

