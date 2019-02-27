CBS NEWS:

Death is one of the mysteries of life. But the dreams of patients at Hospice Buffalo in New York State are revealing something incredible about the process of dying.

Dr. Christopher Kerr and his team have been documenting dreams or visions of dying patients for years.

They’ve found that the dreams are often comforting and make death less scary.

It turns out, when we have little time left, many of us may see the people we miss the most.

They’ve recorded many of the interviews.

A man named Horace explained one of his dreams: “My wife all of a sudden appeared.”

A woman named Jeanne describes how vivid they are: “I remember seeing every piece of their face. I mean, I know that was my mom and dad and uncle and my brother-in-law.” She continued: “I felt good. I felt good to see some people.”

A patient named Maggie dreamt about her sister, who had passed away before her.

“So I said, Beth, you’ve got to stay with me,” Maggie said. “I’m alone, stay with me. She says, ‘I can’t. Not now.”

But then, her sister gives her a message: “And then she says, ‘Soon we’ll be back. We’ll be back together.”

Dr. Kerr didn’t start out believing. He’s now the Chief Medical Officer at Hospice Buffalo, and when he was first starting out, something happened that opened his mind. He thought a certain patient could live a little longer with IV fluids.

“I walked in and the nurse didn’t even look up,” said Dr. Kerr. “And she said, “No, no, he’s dying,’ and I said, ‘Why are you saying that?’ And she said, ‘Well, he’s seeing his deceased mother,’ and I was like [laughing noise] ‘Yeah, right.’”

He was skeptical, but he explained that he was proven wrong over and over.

“Everybody but me was able to prognosticate death in part based on what people were seeing or experiencing,” he said.

He says doctors aren’t trained to deal with these dreams, but he began studying them and realized that they’re therapeutic.