As Savage has asked many times over the years, “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” WHO WILL WATCH THE WATCHERS? Those who set themselves up to oversee the rest of us may be the biggest threat of all. And Twitter has gotten their fact checking wrong TWICE already.

Here are two articles from Breitbart on that:

Twitter corrected the notice that it appended to tweets by President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal pointed out that the fact check, itself, was factually inaccurate. After Trump tweeted criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to send mail-in ballot applications to every registered voter in the state, Twitter added a “fact check” label that read: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

Twitter’s fact-checking link pointed users to articles by CNN and the Washington Post — two outlets notorious for their opposition to the Trump administration. The Wall Street Journal corrected them both:

Twitter’s fact check of Mr. Trump’s tweet appeared to contain its own misleading statement, stating that “mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.” That statement appears to conflate automatic all-mail voting with absentee ballots in regards to at least one state. …… The mistake raised questions about Twitter’s ability to serve as an independent service to fact check statements by Mr. Trump or other political figures on its service.

Minneapolis Police Union President Lt. Bob Kroll confirmed on Wednesday that Derek Chauvin — the officer caught on tape resting his full weight on Minnesota man George Floyd’s neck shortly before he died — was not on stage at an October campaign rally held by President Donald Trump.

Despite Twitter’s new approach to “fact-checking” their content, false claims that Chauvin was on stage at a Trump rally went viral and have not been moderated by the platform at the time of this writing. Minneapolis Police Union President Lieutenant Bob Kroll verified that the officer pictured was not Chauvin.