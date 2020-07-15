New York Post:

The tech CEO who was decapitated and dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment was a rising entrepreneur — who loved his adopted home of New York City.

Born in Saudi Arabia to a Bangladeshi family, Fahim Saleh moved around before his family eventually settled on Rochester, New York, according to a 2016 blog post. He attended grade school in Poughkeepsie then went on to study at Bentley University in Massachusetts.

But it was the Big Apple that captured his heart.

The tragic 33-year-old tweeted a nighttime shot of his luxury East Houston Street apartment building — where police discovered his chopped up body scattered in garbage bags in his seventh-floor apartment on Tuesday.

“My home,” the venture capitalist wrote with a heart emoji in December after recently moving into the $2.25 million two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo.

He filled his Twitter with inspirational business quotes and posts about his motorbike startup, Gokada, along with signs he felt optimistic about the future.

“Have a very good feeling about 2020,” Saleh tweeted June 2.

Describing himself on Linkedin as “an investor that finds things,” Saleh graduated from Bentley with a Bachelor’s degree in computer and information science in 2009.

He founded Gokada, the Nigeria-based motorcycle ridesharing company, in 2018 and took over as CEO last year. He recently helped transition Gorkada to delivery service.

He also launched venture capitalist firm Adventure Capital in 2018 and served as CEO at KickBack Apps, an entertainment app company.

