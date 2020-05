WHO.int:

Yes, it’s official. In its “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: When and how to use masks” WHO states …

IF YOU ARE HEALTHY:

“You only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.”

“Masks alone can give you a false feeling of protection and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly.”

“Masks should only be used by healthcare workers.”

