Former President Donald Trump’s co-defendant in a just-unsealed federal indictment was an active-duty Navy sailor when prosecutors say he moved highly classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago at the 45th president’s request, The Post has learned.

Now-retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Waltine Nauta was the only other person a Florida grand jury indicted alongside Trump, 76, following a special counsel investigation and FBI raid that revealed the former president kept hundreds of sensitive documents at his palatial Palm Beach estate.

Trump faces 37 counts, while Nauta faces six – conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding documents, “corruptly concealing a document or record,” “concealing a document in a federal investigation,” scheming to conceal documents and “false statements and representations.”

Here’s more about the Navy veteran accused of helping Trump illegally stash away hundreds of highly classified papers:

Nauta had served in the Navy for more than a decade when he was tapped in 2012 to work at the White House’s presidential food service command, according to his service record.

He went on to serve at Navy bases in California and Georgia, as well as aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy and frigate USS Taylor.

By the time of Nauta’s retirement, he’d received numerous service-related awards and commendations, including five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals and seven good conduct medals.

He worked as Trump’s personal assistant

As president, Trump had the authority to use military members assigned to Nauta’s position as he saw fit.

Though Nauta was technically a “senior chief culinary specialist” at the White House, according to his record, the indictment lists him as a White House “valet” during the Trump administration.

