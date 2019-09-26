NEW YORK POST:
The whistleblower’s complaint alleging an attempted White House cover-up of President Trump’s requests that Ukraine investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden was made public Thursday — but the insider behind it remains shrouded in mystery.
Here’s what we do and don’t know about the whistleblower and their involvement so far:
- The whistleblower has not been identified by name, gender or job title. They have only been described as a US intelligence official.
- The whistleblower didn’t personally listen to the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Rather, they learned of the 30-minute conversation and its content secondhand from multiple US officials.
- The White House has not asked acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who reviewed the initial complaint, to ascertain and turn over the whistleblower’s identity. “Although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the president, I can tell you emphatically, no,” Maguire testified Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, when asked whether Trump had directed him to unmask the insider.
- The whistleblower has “some indicia of an arguable political bias,” according to a memo released Wednesday by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel — which nevertheless noted that the complaint was credible. Trump has still latched onto any hint of bias by the insider, tweeting Tuesday a link to an article in The Federalist about the ties between the whistleblower’s lawyer, Andrew Bakaj, and prominent Democrats including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Hillary Clinton
