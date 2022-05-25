FOX NEWS:

Authorities identified Salvador Ramos as the shooter who opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. The 18-year-old shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers, Fox News confirmed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified Ramos as the shooter and said the Uvalde local entered the school grounds and proceeded to open fire. Abbott also said the shooter is dead and is believed to have acted alone.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that during the shooting, Ramos became barricaded inside the elementary school. An agent with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), is believed to have shot and killed the suspected gunman. Two officers were shot and wounded on scene but were expected to survive.

Ramos allegedly posted disturbing images online before the shooting, and apparently messaged a woman about his plans before he carried out the deadly attack.

An Instagram account allegedly connected to Ramos featured disturbing photos, including one showing a high-capacity magazine. The Instagram account has since been taken down.

The same account allegedly sent alarming messages to a woman before the deadly attack. The first message, sent on May 12, asked, “You gonna repost my gun pics?” The woman was tagged in photos showing guns.

