Who is the mystery man bringing hateful anti-Jewish swastika signs to protests across NYC?

An elusive man carrying a large sign with a swastika and “Israeli Army = Nazis” on it was thrown out of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night, with sources telling The Post he is a serial troll known for disrupting protests across the Big Apple

The mystery man — happy to display his racist views while hiding his face behind sunglasses and a balaclava — wore a huge Christian cross around his neck. He also clashed with pro-Palestine protesters who swarmed the annual tree-lighting before he was asked to leave by police.

The same man can be seen in various videos from the protest standing within crowds of pro-Palestine demonstrators, many of whom seem agitated by his presence as they attempted to derail the annual tree lighting while professing support for Gaza.

Sources told The Post the swastika-toting man has recently been making regular appearances at Pro-Palestinian rallies across New York City in recent weeks, always accompanied by an antisemitic sign.

The same man appeared to have been kicked out of a protest Tuesday outside the Consulate of Egypt.

