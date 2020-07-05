His name is John Fitzgerald Johnson

1 – The NFAC Facebook Page describes him

“The Iconic Grandmaster Jay World Renowned Hip Hop Artist, Social Activist, Veteran, and Former 2016 Presidential Candidate.”

2 – He ran for President in 2016 (Ballotopedia)

3 – His Campaign Facebook Page has a photoshopped image of him and Michelle Obama. No evidence of an actual connection, so far.

4 – Here is video from a candidate forum 2016:

John Fitzgerald Johnson on Outlawing Racism and Stance On Global Policy

Note: NFAC = “Not F**king Around Coalition”

