Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the Ukraine on Tuesday of blowing up the huge Kakhovka dam as part of a plan to redeploy units from the nearby Kherson region for operations against Russian forces.

A Russian Defense Ministry statement signed by Shoigu said the dam breach and resultant flooding were designed to prevent Russia from attacking near Kherson, while allowing Ukraine to “transfer units and equipment from the Kherson front to the area of offensive operations.”

Shoigu did not provide evidence to back up the claim. Ukraine and its Western allies say it was Russia that blew up the dam in the early hours of Tuesday.

While Russia denied responsibility, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station after mining the facility, and said Moscow must be held to account for a “terrorist attack.”

