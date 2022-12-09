Someone has been attacking power plants all over the country, and federal authorities are trying to determine who it is. In recent days, we have seen significant sabotage on both the east and west coasts, and so it can’t just be one individual that is responsible. During the first eight months of this year, there were a total of 106 attacks on the electrical grid in the United States, and that represents the highest number ever recorded in a single year. Hopefully authorities will be able to get to the bottom of this mystery, because winter will soon officially begin. If power goes out in your neck of the woods for an extended period of time during the months ahead, what will you do?

Nobody is trying to claim that the string of attacks that we have been witnessing is “accidental”, and ABC News is reporting that “federal authorities are investigating” this very disturbing trend…

Federal authorities are investigating a number of recent reported acts of sabotage on utility companies, a senior law enforcement source told ABC News. The move comes in the wake of substations being riddled with bullets in North Carolina, leaving tens of thousands without power for days. After the incident, the utility companies reached out to federal authorities in recent days to investigate, the source said.

The recent incident in North Carolina was particularly alarming.

At approximately 7 PM on Saturday night, gunfire erupted at two electrical substations in Moore County. Officials are calling this “an intentional and coordinated attack”…

