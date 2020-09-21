A bombshell blond pilot who allegedly started out as Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex slave before morphing into an abuser herself is presumably named in newly subpoenaed flight logs involving his lavish air fleet.

Nadia Marcinkova, who Epstein was accused of bringing to the US around 2001 at age 15 — calling her his “Yugoslavian sex slave’’ — spent years by the late pedophile’s side, according to alleged victims, photos and reports.

She is believed to have jetted around with Epstein, including on his plane nicknamed “The Lolita Express’’ because of all the young girls he flew aboard it.

Read more at New York Post