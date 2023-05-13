Twitter’s new CEO is an advertising executive who secured $100 billion in deals during more than a decade at NBCUniversal – and Elon musk will hope she can repair his platform’s strained relationship with brands.

Linda Yaccarino was confirmed as Twitter’s new head on Friday, hours after she quit the NBC job.

She also holds influential positions at the World Economic Forum, where she is chair of the Taskforce on Future of Work and also sits on its Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee.

Twitter suffered a sharp decline in advertising after Musk’s $44 billion takeover in October 2022, when some brands paused spending with the platform. Her appointment is seen as an attempt to reverse the damage.

Musk said Yaccarino will help ‘transform this platform into X, the everything app.’

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in November 2011 as president of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales, according to her LinkedIn page.

She then rose through the ranks and was appointed to chairman of global advertising and partnerships in October 2020.

Her now-deleted profile on the NBCUniversal website said she led a 2,000-member global team to ‘help connect emerging and established brands to hundreds of millions of viewers’.

Yaccarino’s team has ‘generated more than $100 billion in ad sales’ since she joined in 2011, it said.

