A video of Jordan Tristan Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development- Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, discussing the mutation of COVID-19 virus recently went viral on social media.

In the alleged undercover clip, released by Project Veritas, Walker could be seen speaking to an unidentified reporter about the possibility of Pfizer considering mutating the COVID-19 virus. The interviewer could be heard asking:

“So, Pfizer ultimately is thinking about mutating COVID?”

In response, Walker said the information is to be kept away from the public:

“Well that is not what we say to the public, no. Don’t tell anyone this by the way, you have to promise you won’t tell anyone.”

The interviewee added that Pfizer allegedly considered mutating the virus themselves to develop new vaccines to treat them.

“We’re exploring, like, you know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves, so we could focus on, create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right?”

