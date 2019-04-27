NBC SAN DIEGO:

This story has been updated and is still developing.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to NBC News that the suspect in the Poway synagogue shooting is 19-year-old John T. Earnest.

According to a manifesto, published online shortly after 10 a.m. PST on Saturday, Earnest also takes responsibility for an Escondido Mosque arson a month prior. During that incident, Earnest spray-painted messages referencing the New Zealand mosque shooting.

The synagogue shooting and the mosque arson were less than 9 miles apart.

Escondido Police confirm detectives have started investigating whether Earnest is the suspect in that case.

In the manifesto, Earnest states he was attending nursing school but did not specify the exact location. On 8chan, a far-right message board website, a user identified as Earnest said he planned to livestream the shooting on Facebook but his account has since been deactivated.