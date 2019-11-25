COURIER JOURNAL:

This profile is based on a nine-month investigation by The Courier Journal, including a review of state and federal court records and interviews with U.S. drug agents and Mexican police, businessmen, college students and victims’ advocates.

What is El Mencho’s real name?

He was born Rubén Oseguera Cervantes on July 17, 1966, in the small farming city of Aguililla in the western state of Michoacán. He later adopted the name Nemesio, some say to honor his godfather. It was shortened to El Mencho and has no other known meaning.

Why is El Mencho so dangerous?

He’s a powerful drug kingpin with 5,000 members spread across every continent except Antarctica. His brutal cartel, the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, known as CJNG, is blamed for kidnappings, torture, murders, cannibalism and the spread of fentanyl — which has surpassed heroin as America’s deadliest illicit drug. Why is El Mencho in the news now?

The CJNG cartel is blamed for frequent attacks on police, including the Oct. 14 ambush and massacre of 13 officers in Michoacán. And with his key rival, Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, finally sentenced this summer to life in a U.S. federal prison, more attention turns to El Mencho.